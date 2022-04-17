Dear Annie: Spring has sprung; let’s celebrate with poetry

Dear Readers: Wishing you and your families a very happy Easter and Passover week. Spring is a time to get outdoors and play. It is a time for new beginnings and fresh starts. It is a time when the flowers begin to bloom and kittens are born.

Below are some of my favorite poems about spring and joy and the innocence and beauty of childhood.

“Infant Joy” by William Blake

“I have no name

I am but two days old.

What shall I call thee?

I happy am

Joy is my name,

Sweet joy befall thee!

Pretty joy!

Sweet joy but two days old,

Sweet joy I call thee;

Thou dost smile.

I sing the while

Sweet joy befall thee.

“Lines Written in Early Spring” by William Wordsworth

I heard a thousand blended notes,

While in a grove I sate reclined,

In that sweet mood when pleasant thoughts

Bring sad thoughts to the mind.

To her fair works did Nature link

The human soul that through me ran;

And much it grieved my heart to think

What man has made of man.

Through primrose tufts, in that green bower,

The periwinkle trailed its wreaths;

And ‘tis my faith that every flower Enjoys the air it breathes.

The birds around me hopped and played,

Their thoughts I cannot measure:

But the least motion which they made

It seemed a thrill of pleasure.

The budding twigs spread out their fan,

To catch the breezy air;

And I must think, do all I can,

That there was pleasure there.

If this belief from heaven be sent,

If such be Nature’s holy plan,

Have I not reason to lament

What man has made of man?

“Spring” by William Blake

Sound the flute!

Now it’s mute!

Bird’s delight,

Day and night,

Nightingale,

In the dale,

Lark in sky,

Merrily, merrily, merrily, to welcome in the year.

Little boy,

Full of joy;

Little girl,

Sweet and small;

Cock does crow,

So do you;

Merry voice,

Infant noise;

Merrily, merrily, to welcome in the year.

Little lamb,

Here I am;

Come and lick

My white neck;

Let me pull

Your soft wool;

Let me kiss

Your soft face;

Merrily, merrily, to welcome in the year.

“The World-Soul” by Ralph Waldo Emerson

Spring still makes spring in the mind

When sixty years are told:

Love wakes anew this throbbing heart,

And we are never old

Over the winter glaciers

I see the summer glow

And through the wind-piled snowdrift

The warm rosebuds below.”

“Easter Bunny” by Leanne Guenther

“With a hip and a hop

Easter bunny won’t you stop,

At my house to hide some yummy little eggs.

Then you’ll jump out and run

Down the street for some fun,

Zippity quick on your fuzzy, furry legs.

To hide treats for the others

Boys and girls — even mothers,

Treats galore packed in baskets and bright bags!

Annie Lane, a graduate of New York Law School and New York University, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Email questions to dearannie@creators.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.