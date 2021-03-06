Dermatologist offers tips on best daily skin care products

Eye-makeup remover. Johnson’s Tear-Free Baby Shampoo is an excellent eye-makeup remover. My ophthalmologist tells me that he prescribes this baby shampoo for his patients who wear contact lenses because the product also removes protein buildup that plagues many lens wearers. It is free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates and dyes. It can be used full strength. Rinse well.

Toner. Instead of purchasing a name-brand astringent for use in your skin care regimen, use witch hazel, an old, natural standby that has been recommended by skin professionals for decades. As a natural astringent, witch hazel has the ability to remove excess oil from the skin and shrink down pores.

A topical application can help reduce the number of contaminants that enter the skin’s pores and can potentially aggravate skin conditions such as blemishes, blackheads and even acne.

Witch hazel is available over the counter at any drugstore and at most supermarkets. Any generic brand performs equally well to any brand-name astringent, no matter how expensive.