Destructive drinking drives a wedge in marriage

She finds ways to blame me, and uses me in some way as an excuse or reason for it, but they all prove foolish. I just don’t know what to do. I obviously love and support her, but the years are going by, and my life and health are starting to suffer. Our life together is suffering, and I don’t know what to do.

I’ve gotten advice from ALANON counseling, and it doesn’t look good. What can you say and advise me on? Please help me with my situation.

— Alcohol Creating Distance

Dear Alcohol: Your wife’s drinking is out of control. Hiding her booze and keeping secrets from you takes the situation to a new level. It is a miracle she has not killed someone driving drunk.

Consider speaking with her in the presence of a counselor, where you can express your feelings in a safe, sober space outside the home.

Another option is to stage a small intervention with only close friends and family in attendance. You’re likely not the only one who misses the woman your wife used to be and wants to see her get the help she needs. Perhaps reinforcements will speak to the gravity of the situation and remind her how many people she has in her corner who only want her to get better.

Annie Lane, a graduate of New York Law School and New York University, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Email questions to dearannie@creators.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.