Diet decisions divide family’s kitchen table

Dear Annie: My wife and I have just celebrated our ninth wedding anniversary.

Two years ago, she decided to become a vegan for moral and dietary reasons. I respect her greatly for that, though I didn’t love constantly hearing about it. I also have adopted many of the same eating habits, but I do still eat meat.

We have both learned to prepare very nice vegan dishes that the other enjoys. Lately, however, she has decided to adopt a whole-food, plant-based diet, she also has decided to use a lot of spices in her foods that I cannot eat.

For the past two years, I have not cooked meat in our house nor have I fired up my barbecue out of respect for her. Now, I find myself wanting to again cook dishes for myself that I feel are healthy but that include lean meats: chicken fajitas, turkey chili, etc.

Do I have the right to cook in my house and if so, how do I approach the subject with her in a way that she doesn’t “flip out”?

— Omnivore Husband in Oregon

Dear Omnivore: Your wife wouldn’t appreciate it if you told her how to eat. She should respect your right to decide what you’d like to eat, too.