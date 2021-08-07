Dingy, dirty grout? This will clean it and lots more (it’s just $1)

Over the years, I’ve spent a lot of money to test commercial grout cleaners (they can be pricey!). And I’ve made and tested a lot of DIY recipes using everything from baking soda and lemon juice to cream of tartar, salt and lime juice. Nothing so far has given results I would be enthusiastic to share with you. It’s been so frustrating! Here’s what happened:

In deciding whether to try yet one more commercial product that promised to be the one, I was reading Amazon reviews, which were all over the place. One review stood out to me as being authentic and helpful. The reviewer said that she’d tried the subject product and found it disappointing and way too expensive.

She went on: “So, I decided to use what I have already, a bottle of Awesome. I sprayed it full strength on the grout and five minutes later scrubbed it with a brush, wiped it away, and rinsed with water. The dirt just disappeared!”

And that’s when it hit me. Awesome. In a bottle. That guy. What are the chances I still have it? I found it in the first place I looked!

I have no recollection of packing and moving it from California to Colorado, but apparently I did because well, here it is! I couldn’t wait to give this at least 20-year-old bottle of cleaner a try.