Dinner from a box? You can make it better

Do you know what you are having for dinner tonight?

Whether you are cooking for just yourself, one to two people, or a larger group, planning meals is a good place to start improving your food choices. Taking the time to plan a healthy evening meal can help you avoid a less healthful “drive-thru” dinner.

However, finding the time to cook is also a challenge. Many of us decide reach for pre-packaged convenience foods. Most of the convenience foods are lower in healthy nutrients and high in sodium, fat and calories. What is a busy family to do? Here are some suggestions to boost the nutrient density of a boxed or packaged convenience food.

Macaroni and cheese: Make a box of macaroni and cheese according to the package directions except use half the butter or margarine required and use skim or 1% milk. Stir in 1 cup of a cooked vegetable, such as broccoli, cauliflower, carrots or peas.

Spaghetti: Add one bag of frozen mixed vegetables to a jar of prepared spaghetti sauce and cook in a pot until vegetables are heated through. Serve over whole grain pasta.

Frozen pizza: Add extra chopped vegetables to pizzas before baking.