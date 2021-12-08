Dinner from a box? You can make it better

Do you know what you are having for dinner tonight?
Whether you are cooking for just yourself, one to two people, or a larger group, planning meals is a good place to start improving your food choices. Taking the time to plan a healthy evening meal can help you avoid a less healthful “drive-thru” dinner.
However, finding the time to cook is also a challenge. Many of us decide reach for pre-packaged convenience foods. Most of the convenience foods are lower in healthy nutrients and high in sodium, fat and calories. What is a busy family to do? Here are some suggestions to boost the nutrient density of a boxed or packaged convenience food.
Macaroni and cheese: Make a box of macaroni and cheese according to the package directions except use half the butter or margarine required and use skim or 1% milk. Stir in 1 cup of a cooked vegetable, such as broccoli, cauliflower, carrots or peas.
Spaghetti: Add one bag of frozen mixed vegetables to a jar of prepared spaghetti sauce and cook in a pot until vegetables are heated through. Serve over whole grain pasta.
Frozen pizza: Add extra chopped vegetables to pizzas before baking.
Soup: Boost the nutrition content of any kind of canned soup by adding more vegetables. Stir in a can of low-sodium corn or green beans, a few handfuls of frozen veggies, or a cup or two of fresh cut vegetables from your refrigerator.
Muffins: To make packaged muffin mixes healthier, prepare the batter according to the directions on the box or envelope. Add 1/2 to 1 cup of fresh, frozen or dried fruit, such as raisins, dried cherries, chopped apple or frozen berries, or grated carrot. Bake according to package directions.
Hamburger boxed mix: Select leaner hamburger and make sure to drain well. Adding less hamburger and a few vegetables is also an option.
Seasoned rice or noodle mixes: To reduce sodium, use only half of the seasoning packet; add the other half when cooking plain rice or as a seasoning for slow cooked meats.
Peanut Thai Ramen
- 2 packages oriental ramen noodles
- 2 cups frozen oriental vegetables
- 1/4 cup peanut butter
- 1/3 cup hot water
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon sugar
Set ramen seasoning packets aside (see note).
Bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add noodles and frozen vegetables.
Cook for 3 minutes. Stir occasionally. Drain.
In a medium bowl, whisk together peanut butter, hot water, pepper flakes,and sugar. Add seasoning, if desired. Add noodles and vegetables to the sauce. Toss.
Makes 6 servings.
Note: Do not use seasoning packets or for a lower sodium meal use 1 packet. Add cooked chicken breast or shrimp for added protein.
Nutrition information per serving (1/6 of recipe): Calories 206, total fat 10g, saturated fat 3g, cholesterol 0mg, sodium 382mg, total carbohydrates 24g, fiber 2g, total sugars 3g, protein 6g.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu