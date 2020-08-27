Discovering hard truths on the hard drive

Dear Annie: I’ve been with “Robby” for three years. I just moved in with him a few weeks ago, and I’ve been discovering some unpleasant surprises while using his computer.

First, I found some racy photos saved on his hard drive. Then, I saw in his browser history that he’d been on dating sites and saw he’d been emailing with people from dating websites, too. I asked him about it. He denies having done any of that and says he doesn’t know how that stuff got on his computer and email.

But the proof is right there. I don’t know what to do. I don’t trust him, but I love him so much. Please help me.

— So Confused and Hurt

Dear So Confused: Is it possible someone has been logging onto his computer and planting incriminating photos and emails? Theoretically, sure. But it’s incredibly unlikely. And it’s no wonder you’re confused; Robby has done nothing to help you understand.

Unless and until he can tell you the truth and work to make it right by you, start packing those boxes back up.