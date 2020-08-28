Ditch the two-timer and trust the other woman to do the same

Dear Annie: I met this guy, “Bill,” through work. We hit it off. He’d told me he was single. Later, I found out through a mutual colleague that Bill had a girlfriend, “Julie,” a divorced lady with two kids, but he wouldn’t be able to marry her because his family wouldn’t approve their marriage.

So, I confronted him. He said she was not his girlfriend and our colleague made up the whole story. Bill and I started dating, and, after a while, I found out he was still seeing this lady and hanging out with her. I confronted him again, and he said it wasn’t going anywhere with her, and she knows that, too. I do not believe that. I think, deep inside, she thinks she is dating a loyal guy and is waiting for him to propose any minute.

I realized Bill is just using Julie to kill time to have someone to hang out with because he doesn’t want to be alone. But he doesn’t want to commit to either one of us. So, when she is not available, I am available, and vice versa. I feel sorry for her because she has no clue what is happening.

She is wasting her time on someone who won’t commit to her. I know her name, her Facebook account, where she lives and lots more. I want to tell her the truth about Bill, but Bill will know it was me who told her the truth.