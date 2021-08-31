Do I need to drink filtered water or is the tap OK?

These days, a trip to the grocery store requires nerves of steel. The cost of everything, it seems, is soaring. Why? Can we blame the pandemic? Will prices return to pre-pandemic levels once this thing settles down? Will it ever go away?

Who knows? One thing is for sure: It’s time to hunker down and find reasonable ways to cut food costs every way that we can. Here’s one: Stop buying bottled water.

I cannot pinpoint exactly when it happened, but gradually over the past decade or two, the general population of this country formed a belief that bottled water is better than tap water — safer and healthier, too.

It’s easy to see where this idea originated. It was with bottled water suppliers. How ingenious for them to convince otherwise normal people to pay between 240 and 10,000 times more to purchase water in a bottle because it’s “purified,” than to get it from the supply we’re already paying for that comes out of the taps in our homes.

Tap water is cheaper. These days, a 16-ounce bottle of “spring” or “purified” water goes for about a dollar, which works out to about $8 a gallon — twice the cost of milk, and about par with bottled soft drinks. Home delivery of water in those big, heavy bottles is less per gallon but still around $40 a month, according to online averages.