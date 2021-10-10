Do we need a will? And more great reader questions

Dear Mary: My husband and I just had our first child, and now that we have a new little life depending on us, we want to make sure she is always taken care of.

Neither one of us has a will, but I think it’s important to set one up just in case. Problem is, we haven’t ever thought about a will, much less have any idea of what we need to include. Do you have any pointers?

— Willing Parents

Dear Willing Parents: First, congratulations on your new addition! You are right on the money. You do need to create your wills, stating how you want your assets distributed and also name who will become legal guardians of your child (plus an alternate in case your first choice isn’t available), if you should die together.

If a court ever needs to step in and appoint a guardian, the judge will appoint the person you nominated in your wills, unless it is not in the best interests of your child(ren) for some reason. If you don’t name a guardian in your will, anyone who is interested can ask for the position. The judge then must decide, without the benefit of your opinion, who will do the best job of raising your kids.