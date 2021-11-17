Do you know beans about beans?

If you are looking to save money at the grocery store, beans are not only a great buy, but they deliver great nutrition per calorie.

Dry beans are an excellent source of protein as well as good sources of soluble fiber, folate, iron, potassium and magnesium. The following information may help clear up some confusion about beans.

Are legumes and beans the same thing? Dry beans are one of the most common types of legumes. Their kidney or oval shape distinguishes them from other legume such as peas, which are round, and lentils, which are flat and disk-like.

Dry beans are available both in the dry form in sealed bags and precooked in cans.

How do canned beans compare to dry-packaged beans? Canned beans are convenient since they don’t have to be presoaked and cooked. They can be eaten straight from the can or heated in recipes. According to the American Dry Bean Board, one 15-ounce can of beans equals 1-1/2 cups of cooked dry beans, drained.

Unless canned without salt, precooked canned beans generally are higher in sodium than dry-packaged beans. Always thoroughly drain and rinse canned beans in a colander or strainer under cold running water before using them in a recipe. This will help lower the amount of any added salt.