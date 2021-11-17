Do you know beans about beans?

If you are looking to save money at the grocery store, beans are not only a great buy, but they deliver great nutrition per calorie.
Dry beans are an excellent source of protein as well as good sources of soluble fiber, folate, iron, potassium and magnesium. The following information may help clear up some confusion about beans.
Are legumes and beans the same thing? Dry beans are one of the most common types of legumes. Their kidney or oval shape distinguishes them from other legume such as peas, which are round, and lentils, which are flat and disk-like.
Dry beans are available both in the dry form in sealed bags and precooked in cans.
How do canned beans compare to dry-packaged beans? Canned beans are convenient since they don’t have to be presoaked and cooked. They can be eaten straight from the can or heated in recipes. According to the American Dry Bean Board, one 15-ounce can of beans equals 1-1/2 cups of cooked dry beans, drained.
Unless canned without salt, precooked canned beans generally are higher in sodium than dry-packaged beans. Always thoroughly drain and rinse canned beans in a colander or strainer under cold running water before using them in a recipe. This will help lower the amount of any added salt.
What can you do if dry beans give you “gas”? Some ways to minimize the gaseous or “musical fruit” effect include: Discard the soaking water when preparing dry beans from scratch and rinse beans thoroughly before cooking them.
Gradually increase the amount and frequency of beans in your diet. This will give your body a chance to adjust to them.
Try Beano, a non-prescription product available in the pharmacy section of many stores. It contains an enzyme that breaks down the gas-producing substances in beans.
As with adding all types of fiber to your diet, drink plenty of fluids and maintain regular physical activity.
Can one dry bean be substituted for another bean in recipes? For the most part, any canned or dry-packaged bean variety can be substituted for another.
All types of beans blend well with a variety of foods and spices as they absorb flavors from other ingredients.
Cooking times may differ if substituting one type of dry-packaged bean for another.
Super Quick Beans and Rice
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can Mexican stewed tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons taco seasoning
- 1-1/2 cups brown rice, cooked
- 1 (15 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
In a medium pot, add tomatoes, taco seasoning and cooked rice. Mix well.
Add black beans to pot and stir. Heat mixture over medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes. Stir every few minutes.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 222 calories, 2 g fat, 730 mg sodium, 42 g total carbohydrates, 9 g fiber, 8g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu