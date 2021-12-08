Do you need an air fryer? Maybe … or maybe not

An air fryer handles food for 2 to 4 servings, generally. That probably means air-frying in batches if you cook for a family. While french fries, chicken nuggets, wings, and other frozen, precooked battered fare are most popular in air fryers, most of these appliances come with instructions for how to air-fry “baked” potatoes, vegetables and just about anything you can prepare in a regular oven.

An air fryer has a single fan positioned at the top of the appliance. The temperature control on a basic air fryer typically goes to 400 F.

Air fryers can be unreasonably noisy and a bear to clean, depending on the brand. And it’s not a small appliance as far as countertop appliances go. Expect a good one to have a footprint of about a 15-inch square.

Convection oven

A convection oven has multiple fans on the top and sides, which makes for much more even cooking. It’s large enough to handle servings from two up to 10, 12 or more. Using a basket-like “pan” in the convection oven gives all of the benefits of an air fryer and more. A convection oven is easy to clean, especially if it is part of your regular self-cleaning oven. And it takes up no room at all if it is part of what you own already.