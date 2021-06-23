Do you need an energy drink?

Energy drinks are widely promoted to increase energy and enhance mental alertness and physical performance.

Next to multivitamins, energy drinks are the most popular dietary supplement consumed by American teens and young adults. According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Medicine, men between the ages of 18 and 34 years consume the most energy drinks, and almost one-third of teens between 12 and 17 years drink them regularly.

There are two kinds of energy drink products. One is sold in containers similar in size to those of ordinary soft drinks. The other kind, called “energy shots,” is sold in small containers holding 2 to 2-1/2 ounces of concentrated liquid.

Caffeine is a major ingredient in both types of energy drink products — at levels of 70 to 240 mg in a 16-ounce drink and 113 to 200 mg in an energy shot. For comparison, a 12-ounce can of cola contains about 35 mg of caffeine, and an 8-once cup of coffee contains about 100 mg.

Energy drinks also may contain other ingredients such as guarana (another source of caffeine sometimes called Brazilian cocoa), sugars, taurine, ginseng, B vitamins, glucuronolactone, yohimbe, carnitine and bitter orange.