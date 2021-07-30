Does God show through our lives?

I like the way Meister Eckhart once explained it. He was a medieval theologian who was a contemporary of St. Francis of Assisi. Eckhart wrote, “God is like a person who clears his throat while hiding and so gives himself away.”

That image explains a lot about God’s involvement in the world. God does usually choose to work behind the scenes. God seeks to work in the world in the role of a servant. God works most often in the every day experience in life.

For example, a small, unexpected kindness can remind us of the grace of God. On our way home from a trip we stopped at a little town in Illinois and the 10-year-old son of the motel owner asked me three or four times, “Mister, is there anything I can get for you? Can I get you towels, ice, coffee, pop?” I thought he wanted money, but he was just trying to be helpful. I was impressed and reminded of what grace is all about.

There is some mystery in the world as to why we sometimes feel the presence of God and sometimes there is nothing. Our part is not so much to understand it all but to be ready when God does ‘clear his throat’. Let us ask ourselves if we are ready and expecting God to ‘show through’ our lives for God’s glory.

Prayer: Our Lord, keep us alert to the ways in which you choose to surprise us with your presence. Amen.

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

