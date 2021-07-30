Does God show through our lives?

A little girl turned to her mother and says, “Mommy, the minister’s sermon confused me.”
The mother replies, “Oh? Why is that?”
The little girl says, “Well, he said that God is bigger than we are. Is that true?”
“Yes, honey that is true,” “And he also said that God lives in us? Is that true?”
Again the mother replies, “Yes.”
“Well,” the little girl says, “if God is bigger than us and lives in us, wouldn’t God show through?”
Isn’t that a great discovery we should all make? We should expect God to “show through” in our lives and those around us. If we’re looking for God to show through we can find many ways that happens.
While on a vacation several years ago, we found beautiful scenery all along the way to and in Wisconsin. The world seemed to be thick with God’s presence. We could see the handiwork of God in the creation around us. God could be seen in the beautiful sunsets over the lakes and rivers, the apple orchards, the hills and meadows, the wildlife, the singing birds, the rainfall, the little children and the evening stars. It felt like the world was full of God.
We know times also when the world feels empty of God’s presence, times when we know sorrow and distress and loneliness. Difficulties can pile up until we are overcome with problems. Recently I have been in touch with a number of sad situations that have left me spiritually and emotionally low. I have been concerned about several tragic illnesses, some people struggling with difficult decisions, divorce, death and abuse. Is God showing through in these situations too?
I like the way Meister Eckhart once explained it. He was a medieval theologian who was a contemporary of St. Francis of Assisi. Eckhart wrote, “God is like a person who clears his throat while hiding and so gives himself away.”
That image explains a lot about God’s involvement in the world. God does usually choose to work behind the scenes. God seeks to work in the world in the role of a servant. God works most often in the every day experience in life.
For example, a small, unexpected kindness can remind us of the grace of God. On our way home from a trip we stopped at a little town in Illinois and the 10-year-old son of the motel owner asked me three or four times, “Mister, is there anything I can get for you? Can I get you towels, ice, coffee, pop?” I thought he wanted money, but he was just trying to be helpful. I was impressed and reminded of what grace is all about.
There is some mystery in the world as to why we sometimes feel the presence of God and sometimes there is nothing. Our part is not so much to understand it all but to be ready when God does ‘clear his throat’. Let us ask ourselves if we are ready and expecting God to ‘show through’ our lives for God’s glory.
Prayer: Our Lord, keep us alert to the ways in which you choose to surprise us with your presence. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
The Rev. Dan Safarik serves St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com