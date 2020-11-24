Dollar-store light bulbs, free windshield repair and more tips from readers

Squeaky clean. Clean the inside of your dishwasher with two packets of unsweetened lemon Kool-Aid. Pour the packets of Kool-Aid into each of the dishwasher’s detergent cups, and run it empty on the longest and hottest cycle available. Lemon Kool-Aid is loaded with citric acid, which is just what you need to remove soap residue and hard water minerals that collect inside the dishwasher. — Katie

Good to the last bit. When you get to the bottom of the cereal bag and there is still a significant amount of cereal, but you don’t want all that cereal powder in your bowl, pour it all into a colander. Shake the powder out, and pour the cereal into your bowl: Nothing is wasted! — Jane

Refill soap foam pumps. I put 25 drops of liquid soap in the container and slowly fill the remainder with cold water. Then, I screw the pump back on and shake well. It’s the perfect consistency. Dial foam pumps are the best to refill. I’ve tried many brands, and these last the longest. Soaking the pump in white vinegar once a month will add to its life span. — Kath

Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.

