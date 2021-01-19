Don’t let mistakes set you back

I’ll admit it’s not nice to laugh at others’ mistakes, but in this case, the contestants asked for it by entering their work in Ami’s contest. My point is this: Every one of Ami’s storied winners ignored a tiny mistake that could have been fixed quickly. Either they didn’t even notice it or they chose to believe it wouldn’t matter in the long run.

Then, there are personal finance problems. One shopping binge 18 years ago is not likely to have sent you down the path to financial devastation, nor will that horrible auto lease you jumped into before you were financially mature enough to know better.

But if those two small mistakes were followed by routine overspending, adding to growing credit card debt and multiple refinances of your home mortgage on top of more car leases — those minor problems grew into major problems.

The antidote is to correct the small mistakes as they occur.

Sure, it’s not the end of the world if you allow a small credit card balance to roll from one month to the next. The amount of interest for that minor problem could be just a couple of bucks. If you pay the balance in full the following month, you are back to $0, and that minor problem will be history. Case closed.