Don’t let your light dim just because of him

Confused, I initiated the obvious conversation, to which he proclaimed he’ll get married if it’s something I wanted because he’s not going anywhere. Every year after his seemingly bleak outlook on marriage, he refers to me as his wife in public social settings, as he says it’s simply easier than explaining 10 years of dating.

I love him, but this breaks my heart, and now I’ve become insecure for the first time in our relationship. I’m not sure what’s next, considering that I increasingly feel more like a casual companion versus anything more significant. Our conversations regarding this issue are cyclical, yet 10 years have passed, and the only steps we’ve made is that we still love each other and we have a decade of shared memories.

I understand everything in life is temporary, and one should just enjoy life’s moments while they’re happening. Is it time for me to eat my own words?

— Disheartened

Dear Disheartened: We should enjoy life’s moments, but we should not hide our achievements or desires just to make our partner feel secure. It is admirable he was honest with you about feeling emasculated over your making more money, but he needs to work on that, maybe in therapy or couples counseling.