Don’t ‘shroud up’ your light

We are in the church season of Epiphany. We usually relate it to the Wise Men visiting the baby Jesus.
Other words for epiphany are enlightenment, revelation, sign, vision or discovery. One person called it, “Christ the light of the World.” In darkness of winter and our trying times we need the light of Christ to keep going.
Some workers at a large research complex in California, concerned over national budget cuts, reductions in federal defense funds, and other changes that could result in layoff, posted an unofficial memorandum that read: “Because of budget cuts, the light at the end of the tunnel will be turned off.”
While we can appreciate the wit of the “joke,” we are sad because many people feel like there’s no light at the end of the tunnel for them. Hopelessness is no joke. Light symbolizes hope and truth — Salvation. Light is a way out of darkness and difficulties. The very first chapter of the Bible tells us, “And God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light. God saw the light and it was good.” (Genesis 1:3-4)
The last three weeks I’ve been helping to direct traffic for people to pick up food. Our church is one of the official sites to get food once a week from the Lincoln Food Bank. Before Christmas 400 cars came through for food in about an hour. This is very important work for people to have enough food.
There are no questions. Whoever drives up gets food. I think I saw one car go through twice. I questioned that, but then I thought, they may be trying to get food for a house of 17 people! I love the idea we are giving out hope and light in a dark time!
In Rudyard Kipling’s autobiographical book, “Something of Myself,” he tells how, after his marriage in 1892, he settled in a house that overlooked a wide valley in one of the loneliest stretches of New England. One spring day, he and his wife made a journey to the far side. They were greeted by a hatchet-faced woman who lived on an isolated farmstead.
“Bye ye the new lights ‘crost the valley yonder?” she asked them fiercely. “Ye don’t know what a comfort they’ve been to me this winter. Ye aren’t goin’ to shroud’ em up, are ye?”
As long as they lived there, Kipling said, the lights of their homestead were never “shrouded up.” The memory of the meeting with their lonely neighbor was with them every time they lit their lamps.
Your life may be a light to someone else, someone who gains comfort and assurance from it. “Ye aren’t ever goin’ to shroud ‘em up — or are ye?”
Prayer: Our Lord, how we need your light every day. Remind us how much others need it too and share what light we have. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
The Rev. Dan Safarik serves St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com