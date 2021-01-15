Don’t ‘shroud up’ your light

There are no questions. Whoever drives up gets food. I think I saw one car go through twice. I questioned that, but then I thought, they may be trying to get food for a house of 17 people! I love the idea we are giving out hope and light in a dark time!

In Rudyard Kipling’s autobiographical book, “Something of Myself,” he tells how, after his marriage in 1892, he settled in a house that overlooked a wide valley in one of the loneliest stretches of New England. One spring day, he and his wife made a journey to the far side. They were greeted by a hatchet-faced woman who lived on an isolated farmstead.

“Bye ye the new lights ‘crost the valley yonder?” she asked them fiercely. “Ye don’t know what a comfort they’ve been to me this winter. Ye aren’t goin’ to shroud’ em up, are ye?”

As long as they lived there, Kipling said, the lights of their homestead were never “shrouded up.” The memory of the meeting with their lonely neighbor was with them every time they lit their lamps.

Your life may be a light to someone else, someone who gains comfort and assurance from it. “Ye aren’t ever goin’ to shroud ‘em up — or are ye?”

Prayer: Our Lord, how we need your light every day. Remind us how much others need it too and share what light we have. Amen.

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

