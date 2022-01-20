Drive while high, you’ll get a DUI

Dear Annie: My wife and I recently found out that our 19-year-old son has been smoking pot for about a year. We had been suspicious but didn’t have proof until last week.

He says that it helps his anxiety (something we didn’t know he had), keeps him focused and helps him to have a decent appetite. He insists that it is not addictive, yet he does not want to give it up.

He says that he usually smokes it in a remote area and then drives himself to wherever he is going. This is crushing to us on so many levels!

No. 1: We would like to see him deal with his anxiety through some other, safer means (a therapist maybe?).

No. 2: He is not legally old enough in our state to have marijuana.

No. 3: He insists that he doesn’t drive stoned, but it sounds like he has. What if he hurt someone?