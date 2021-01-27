Easy ground beef dishes from your freezer

Think of how often you could use already-browned and ready-to-go ground beef “crumbles” in recipes such as soups casseroles and sauces.

I know having ground beef already browned and ready is a lifesaver for me on busy weeknights. Here are a few tips on how to make your own and keep them frozen for ready access!

— Brown lean ground beef in large nonstick skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes or until beef is not pink reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees F on food thermometer, breaking beef up into 3/4-inch crumbles. Remove beef with slotted spoon.

— Brown crumbles with onions or unroasted bell peppers which have antioxidant properties and slow flavor changes. or brown the meat, seasoned lightly, with one or more of these herbs and spices that have antioxidant properties: rosemary, sage, marjoram, thyme, mace, allspice and cloves.

— Use the seasoning and amount that will be most suitable for the recipes you make. Add more seasoning when you prepare the food, if needed, as freezing may affect the intensity of the flavor of spices and herbs.

— Do not use salt; add salt later when the meat is used in your recipe. Salt may hasten undesirable flavor changes in beef crumbles.