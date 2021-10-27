Easy 'homemade' soup soothes the soul

I have a treat for you today: A recipe for classic butternut squash soup that is ridiculously quick and easy. Easy on the wallet, too. Thick, creamy and full of flavor, this is a company-worthy butternut soup recipe you will make now and forever!

Before we get going here, and just in case you are not into home cooking, let me assure you that this is more than just a remarkable hack. It’s the kind of semi-homemade recipe that is so amazing and tastes so fresh it’s going to fool your friends and family into thinking you’ve been peeling, chopping, sieving, pureeing and basically slaving over a hot stove for the better part of a day. That’s the fun part. Even better, all ingredients are easily found in the typical supermarket.

Now, I’m not suggesting in any way that you set out to deceive anyone. But should that happen — should someone out of total amazement ask if you really made this glorious gourmet, smooth, velvety soup — you’re on your own with that response. Me? Here’s my response of choice: “Oh, yes. I’m glad you enjoyed it!”