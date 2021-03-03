Easy ways to add more vegetables to your plate

We all know that vegetables are good for us but sometimes eating enough can be a challenge. The same vegetables prepared in the same way can become monotonous.
Find creative ways to add vegetables to meals and snacks to help your family get the nutrition they need. Here are a few tips:
— Buy vegetables that can help you save money and time. Frozen and low-sodium canned vegetables often cost less than fresh and can save time in the kitchen. No excuses with these vegetables - no washing, slicing, or chopping needed.
— Set an example for your kids. Make half your plate vegetables and fruits at meal time. Serve veggies as part of your child’s meal. Offer carrot sticks or cucumber slices as a snack.
— Spice up your vegetables with herbs and seasoning. Cook vegetables like sliced zucchini, carrots, and onions with your favorite herbs or add a seasoning blend for flavor.
— Serve vegetables in new ways. Try a baked sweet potato or roasted squash. Mix broccoli and carrots with brown rice for a side dish. Add extra frozen vegetables to low-sodium soups.
— Keep sliced vegetables in the fridge. Place sliced bell peppers, cauliflower, carrots, and celery in air-tight containers and store them in your refrigerator. For a quick meal, mix whole-wheat pasta with sliced and steamed bell peppers, carrots, and chickpeas.
— Make your salad glow with color. Brighten your salad by using colorful vegetables such as black beans or avocados, sliced red bell peppers or onions, shredded radishes or carrots, and chopped red cabbage or watercress. Your salad will not only look good but taste good, too.
Easy Stir Fry
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 small onion, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water and sliced
- 1 pound beef, pork, chicken, shrimp, or tofu, cubed or thinly sliced
- 1 (14 ounce) package frozen oriental vegetables, thawed or 4 cups fresh vegetables, chopped (such as zucchini, broccoli, cabbage, mushrooms, etc.)
- 3/4 cup water
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 cups brown rice, cooked (optional)
Wash hands with soap and water.
In a large skillet, heat oil. Sauté onion for 1 minute.
Add protein food of choice. Stir-fry until nearly cooked through. Add vegetables. Cook for 2 to 4 minutes, adding water if needed. Continue cooking until meat is cooked through.
In a separate bowl, mix water, cornstarch, lemon juice, sugar, and soy sauce. Mix well. Pour mixture over vegetables. Heat 2 to 3 minutes or until thickened.
Serve over cooked rice if desired.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving (1/4 of recipe): Calories 330, total fat 8g, saturated fat 1.5g, cholesterol 85mg, sodium 550mg, total carbohydrates 34g, fiber 3g, total sugars 4g, protein 31g.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu