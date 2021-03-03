Easy ways to add more vegetables to your plate

We all know that vegetables are good for us but sometimes eating enough can be a challenge. The same vegetables prepared in the same way can become monotonous.

Find creative ways to add vegetables to meals and snacks to help your family get the nutrition they need. Here are a few tips:

— Buy vegetables that can help you save money and time. Frozen and low-sodium canned vegetables often cost less than fresh and can save time in the kitchen. No excuses with these vegetables - no washing, slicing, or chopping needed.

— Set an example for your kids. Make half your plate vegetables and fruits at meal time. Serve veggies as part of your child’s meal. Offer carrot sticks or cucumber slices as a snack.

— Spice up your vegetables with herbs and seasoning. Cook vegetables like sliced zucchini, carrots, and onions with your favorite herbs or add a seasoning blend for flavor.

— Serve vegetables in new ways. Try a baked sweet potato or roasted squash. Mix broccoli and carrots with brown rice for a side dish. Add extra frozen vegetables to low-sodium soups.