Easy ways to cut the soaring price of gasoline

3. Shop online. Save the trips to the store, and consider other online services to minimize errands such as banking, buying stamps, and paying bills. Just make sure that any delivery fees are not wiping out the potential savings in gasoline.

4. Take a hike (or ride a bike). Instead of driving everywhere, lace up your sneakers and get some exercise while you save gas. A bicycle can help you rack up car-free miles even faster.

5. Fill up on Monday. Or Tuesday. GasBuddy.com, a site that tracks gas prices like none other, says that Monday and Tuesday are historically the cheapest days of the week to fill up your tank. And, for sure, never on the weekends!

6. Stop idling. According to Linda Gaines, Argonne transportation systems analyst: “You should shut off your engine. Unless you drive a vintage, carburetor-equipped vehicle, you’ll save fuel and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by turning it off. Some drivers think that idling uses less fuel than restarting, but our research has found that drivers save fuel and reduce emissions by shutting down for stops as brief as 10 seconds. That being said, we don’t recommend turning your car on and off in stop-and-go traffic; driving safely means being able to respond quickly to traffic conditions.”