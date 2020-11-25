Easy ways to slash the cost of clothing

And if you’re really uncomfortable buying used clothing, here’s a tip from Karp: Take baby steps by buying just one time. You could try purchasing something inexpensive at a high-end consignment store.

No. 3: Use garage sales wisely. Garage sales can be a great source for clothes for kids and babies. They’re probably not so useful for adults, though, for the simple reason that you won’t find enough inventory to offer a good selection of sizes, styles and colors.

No. 4: Strategize. Most of us have wardrobes jammed haphazardly with so many clothes, it’s nearly impossible to know what we have. So, we just keep buying more. Instead, organize your closet, and take inventory of what you have. And, says Karp, buy for the size you are now, not the size you someday hope to be.

No. 5: Simplify. Buy classic styles that will look good for years. Assemble a base of neutral colors — such as black, khaki and navy — that can mix and match to create a number of outfits. Ditto for shoes.

No. 6: Save on retail. If you won’t buy secondhand, Karp recommends going to your favorite store’s website to check its sales every week. Sign up for that store’s email newsletters to receive coupons and notice of coming sales.