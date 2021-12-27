Estranged sisters bring life-long pain

I miss my sisters very much and can’t let them go. I can’t remove them from my heart or thoughts.

— Abandoned in Vegas

Dear Abandoned in Vegas: I am so sorry for your loss — not only the loss of your father and sister but the loss of your relationship with your other sisters as well. Your oldest sister harbors long-term resentment toward you, and your other sisters are following her lead. I would suggest starting with one of your sisters who you feel closest to and letting her know how much you love and miss her.

You can’t control how she or any of your other sisters will react, but you can control how to communicate your love for them. Good luck.

Dear Annie: Lately, I see so many emails from grandparents who are wondering how to deal with grandchildren who fail to acknowledge gifts, and my heart breaks for them.