Even being frugal, you can have the things you love

Frugality. It’s a word that, for many people, screams deprivation and even poverty.

I get letters from readers who say they’ve had it with trying to live below their means and never having anything they love. “What’s the point if all of this deprivation if it just makes me feel even more miserable?” was the way one woman closed her letter.

Look, I can’t know your particular situation. But I do know this: If you adjust your attitude, get a plan and then let nothing stop you from reaching it, you can have the things you love.

Frugality isn’t only about cutting costs. There has to be a specific reason involved. And it can’t be something nebulous like, “Because I want to be rich.”

Frugality is about scrimping and cutting like crazy on the things you really don’t care about so that you can have the things you love. It’s a matter of deciding what’s really important and what’s not — on a daily basis and as a way of life. You have to get out of your “coma spending” and into conscious spending where every expenditure counts and every dollar matters.