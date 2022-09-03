Everyday Cheapskate: How to trap wasps and other great reader tips

Are you aware that your health insurance provider may be willing to cover the cost of your gym membership? Or that all you need to take care of those annoying wasps flying around your home may be as close as your food pantry?

How about where and how to purchase beautiful, high-quality, name-brand men’s belts for a song? Your fellow readers know, and today they’re willing to share.

Wasp control. It’s that time of year when I’m filling containers with homemade potion to trap the wasps that love to visit my property. I place containers around the yard, pool and patio. Wasps and other various other flying insects are attracted, dive in for a drink and never come out. Here’s the recipe: Mix 6 ounces (3/4 cup) vinegar, 2 tablespoons sugar and 1 teaspoon salt. If you need more, double the recipe. This wasp potion is nontoxic and harmless for kids and pets. — Marilyn

Insider hotel info. Always check the hotel website before making a reservation. That’s where you will find our best rates. At the hotel where I work, when you reserve through Travelocity and Expedia, you’ll end up paying the full rate plus the third-party commission — really pricey! — Carey

Men’s belt deals. Popular discount clothing stores like TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Ross frequently have a pretty good selection of high-quality men’s leather belts. The only problem for me is that the name-brand belts they carry are usually in sizes too big for me. I buy them anyway and take them to a shoe repairman near my home who removes the buckles, cuts off the extra inches and reattaches the buckles. He charges me $3 to $5 a belt. I spend on average $15 to $20 for a belt that retails in department stores for $50 to $80 or more. — Bob

Fee-free gym membership. As one who struggles with being overweight, I was happy to learn that my health insurance company would pay for a three-month gym membership. But there’s more: If I lost weight at the end of three months, they would continue paying for a year. I have just completed three months and lost nine pounds. I am so excited! Check with your insurance company for those who might want to use a gym to help lose weight or just to get healthier. — Lydia

Easy clean fridge. Empty and then wash the inside of your refrigerator and let it dry. Once dry, apply Glad Press’n Seal wrap to each shelf and other horizontal surface. Then put everything back in. When something spills or otherwise gets yucky, simply remove your items, peel off the dirty Glad wrap, put another layer down and refill. No muss, no fuss, easy, fast and simple. — Tim

Free college texts. Both of my kids attended University of California schools. One borrowed required textbooks from the library and the other found PDF copies of books online. Neither had to purchase more than two books in the four years of their schooling. — Corina

M.O.M eliminates odors. I have always had very strong body odor. It didn’t matter what kind of deodorant or antiperspirant I used; it never worked. Then I heard that regular milk of magnesia worked as a daily deodorant. I tried it, and I’ve been using it for over a decade. I pour a little bit of the store-brand milk of magnesia on a cotton square, pat it on my armpit and then repeat with the other armpit. A little bit lasts all day. Milk of magnesia can dry out quickly in the bottle, so just add a little water and shake well. — Lynda