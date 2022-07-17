Everyday Cheapskate: Mortgage lender calling every hour all day long!

Dear Mary: We are one month behind on our mortgage payments and plan to catch up this month. We have told our credit union we will pay half on the first and the second half on the 13th. This will bring us current.

Still, they call all day, every hour. When we answer they say they have to call us constantly until the amount due is paid. That is their policy. I say this can’t be true or allowed by law. It seems like harassment.

— Cindy

Dear Cindy: I can certainly understand your frustration, but I can understand your lender’s policy as well. I know of no laws they are breaking by calling you at reasonable hours during the day. (You may be confusing this with laws that protect you when a debt is turned over to a third-party collector.)

Look, when you signed the original loan document, you promised to make your payments on time, every month, in accordance with the agreement. You failed to do this. It’s not the end of the world, but you have to look at this from their standpoint.

If you broke your promise to make a payment on time, why should they believe that you will keep your promise to catch up on the first and 13th? If you didn’t have the money last month, what makes them confident you’ll have it this month in addition to your regularly scheduled payment?

Rather than feeling entitled to paying late on your terms, why not consider this through their eyes?

Untold thousands of people in this country have decided to walk away from their mortgages. But do they tell the lender this fact? No. They stop making their payments and then lie when the lender calls. They remain in the home until the lender can make it through the complicated and expensive maze called foreclosure. The statistics are staggering. Many people manage to eke out years of making no payments, while remaining in the home.

You missed a payment, and that’s a red flag for your lender. Frequent calls are keeping them at the forefront of your every thought, which you have to admit is pretty smart.

Here’s an idea: Tomorrow, call them before they can call you. Be kind and once again express your remorse for running late. Tell them exactly the day and time that you will be bringing them money, even if you’ve told them a dozen times. Then keep your promise. Show up in person. And be grateful for their long suffering.

Dear Mary: Several years ago, I began following your advice to use cash, not credit or debit cards for day-to-day purchases. On paydays I’d stop at the bank and withdraw enough money to last until the next payday. I then challenged myself to have some of that money leftover in my purse, which would then go into a piggy bank at home.

I just want to thank you because this has really worked well for me. I am way ahead of their game. I still don’t use debit cards for purchases — only cash. I feel like I have won and all from a lesson learned from you several years ago. Keep up the good work. We’re still listening!

— Carol

Dear Mary: Once each quarter we have our house and property treated for pests by Terminix. The results have been excellent, and we no longer have the problem with bugs that we had before.

Do you know of a homemade or store-bought solution that we can use instead of paying quarterly? The payment is quite high, and although I was able to negotiate with Terminix to lower the fee, I know that’s just temporary.

I am afraid if we don’t continually have our house treated, we may end up with an infestation again.

— Gloria

Dear Gloria: The reason that pest control performed by a professional service like Terminix is costly is they use chemicals that are toxic and restricted for consumer use. The professionals know how and where to apply the chemicals in a way that doesn’t put you and pets in harm’s way.

There are do-it-yourself options for minor issues like ants and aphids. However, it sounds to me as if you have bigger problems that do warrant the services of a professional.

Instead of trying to do this yourself, I suggest you shop around to find the most cost-effective service possible, and let Terminix know that you are. Also, consider service every four months or twice a year. That may be adequate as a maintenance option and may cut your costs.

Mary Hunt, founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Submit comments, tips or questions on her website. She will answer topics of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.