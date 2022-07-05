Everyday Cheapskate: Simple tip to get better mileage

Some time ago, I wrote about simple things you can do to get better gas mileage, which means less time and money spent at the gas pump.

One of those tips was to make sure your car’s tires are always properly inflated because underinflated tires cause the engine to work harder than necessary, which wastes fuel, while overinflation causes tires to wear prematurely.

I went on to tell you how to discover the psi (pounds per square inch) inflation recommended for your tires. And with that, I kinda’ started a firestorm!

My email inbox fairly sizzled with responses from readers who were not happy — some demanding an immediate retraction, others insisting I was putting the lives of my readers in serious danger due to exploding tires.

The problem? I told you to discover the proper psi by looking for that information on the tires themselves.

“You’re wrong!” informed a few readers, many of them citing their qualifications as authorities on tires and proper inflation.

I learned quickly that the PSI number on the tire indicates that tire’s maximum safe psi, as determined by the manufacturer. But the recommended psi, which is typically a bit lower, is found printed or stamped on a metal tag affixed to the edge of the driver’s side door jamb on newer cars or inside the glove box on older vehicles.

I checked and doubled checked and sure enough — I was wrong. My savvy readers are absolutely right about where to find the needed information. The information you need to properly inflate your tires to get the best fuel result is not on the tire, but on the door or in the glove box, provided the tires are the same ones that came with that car when it was new. Otherwise, check the documentation that came with the current tires.

For this misdeed, I have given myself 10 lashes with a tire pressure gauge. Beyond that, I’ve researched the matter to discover just how dangerous it might be to overinflate tires to the point of the maximum psi as determined by that tire’s manufacturer and printed on the wall of the tire.

Contrary to some of the letters I received, I can find no warning from manufacturers or other tire experts that tires will explode if inflated to their maximum psi as printed on the tire. What I have found is that if inflated to the maximum psi, the tires will wear prematurely, the ride will be less enjoyable and handling of the vehicle could be more difficult.

The folks at TireRack.com say: “Maintaining correct tire inflation pressure helps optimize tire performance and fuel economy. An overinflated tire is unyielding and the size of its footprint in contact with the road is reduced.”

If you are unable to find this specific information for inflation of your tires, the consensus among experts is that a typical car’s tires should be inflated in the range of 32 to 35 psi.

Mary Hunt, founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Submit comments, tips or questions on her website. She will answer topics of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.

