Everyday tips you can use to reduce sodium

The body needs a small amount of sodium to function, but most Americans consume too much.
High sodium consumption can raise blood pressure, and high blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Most of the sodium we consume is in the form of salt.
How does salt affect blood pressure? Research shows a strong relationship between the amount of salt consumed and raised levels of blood pressure. When salt intake is reduced, blood pressure begins falling within weeks in most people. In countries where people consume diets low in salt, people do not experience the increase in blood pressure with age that is seen in most Western countries. Reducing sodium intake lowers blood pressure, with greater effects among people with hypertension.
Foods that otherwise seem healthy may have high levels of sodium. Examples include cottage cheese and turkey breast deli meat. Some foods that you eat several times a day, such as bread, add up to a lot of sodium even though each serving is not high in sodium. Before it arrives at the grocery store, raw chicken and pork can be injected with a sodium (or saline) solution which increases sodium content significantly.
The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend Americans consume less than 2,300 milligrams (mg) of sodium per day as part of a healthy eating pattern. Here are few tips to help make that happen:
Read the label: The Nutrition Facts label shows you how much sodium is in packaged foods. Choose lower sodium foods — especially if you have high blood pressure, diabetes, or kidney disease.
Eat fruits and veggies: Enjoy a variety of fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables — almost all of them are naturally low in sodium. Look for canned vegetables labeled “no added salt.”
Look for key words: Items that are “pickled,” “brined” or “cured” tend to be high in sodium. Include these foods in your meals sparingly.
Put together meals at home: Making your own meals gives you more control over the salt you eat. Taste your food before adding salt from the shaker.
Go easy on the sauce: Be mindful of how much sauce, gravy, salsa, ketchup, soy sauce, marinade or dressing you are using. The sodium from these can add up quickly.
Spice it up: Flavor your foods with fresh or dried herbs and spices instead of salt. Pick spice blends that do not list salt or sodium on the ingredient list.
Omelet in Mug
- 2 eggs
- 2 tablespoons 1% low-fat milk (or nonfat/skim milk)
- 1 dash salt
- 1 dash pepper
- 1/4 cup finely chopped mushrooms (or your favorite vegetables)
- 2 tablespoons shredded cheddar cheese (or your favorite cheese)
Lightly grease the inside of a 12-ounce microwave-safe mug. Use a fork to combine the eggs, milk, salt and pepper in the mug and stir well. Mix in the vegetables and cheese.
Microwave on HIGH for 45 seconds. Stir. Return to the microwave and cook on HIGH until the mixture has puffed and set, 60 to 90 seconds. The omelet may look wet on the top but it will dry as it cools.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Makes 1 serving.
Nutrition information per serving: 200 calories, 13 g fat, 382 mg sodium, 3 g carbohydrates, 0 g fiber and 16 g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu