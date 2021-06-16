Everyday tips you can use to reduce sodium

The body needs a small amount of sodium to function, but most Americans consume too much.

High sodium consumption can raise blood pressure, and high blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Most of the sodium we consume is in the form of salt.

How does salt affect blood pressure? Research shows a strong relationship between the amount of salt consumed and raised levels of blood pressure. When salt intake is reduced, blood pressure begins falling within weeks in most people. In countries where people consume diets low in salt, people do not experience the increase in blood pressure with age that is seen in most Western countries. Reducing sodium intake lowers blood pressure, with greater effects among people with hypertension.

Foods that otherwise seem healthy may have high levels of sodium. Examples include cottage cheese and turkey breast deli meat. Some foods that you eat several times a day, such as bread, add up to a lot of sodium even though each serving is not high in sodium. Before it arrives at the grocery store, raw chicken and pork can be injected with a sodium (or saline) solution which increases sodium content significantly.