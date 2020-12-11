Ex invited to Christmas, but why?

Whatever the case, what you are doing is right — because everyone should be sitting out holiday gatherings this year.

Fortunately, even from afar, you can still get closer with your niece, nephew and brother-in-law, through video chats, phone calls or emails.

It might take some time to break the ice, but keep chipping away. You will find pieces of your sister in one another.

Dear Annie: A few months ago I met a new guy friend, and we have been getting to know each other.

However, I do not want a serious relationship with him, and I have informed him of that. I know that he likes me because he calls me “babe” and says things like, “I’m not going anywhere.”

So, we were texting one day, and he asked me if I wanted to go get ice cream. I said OK, but when we met up, he said he really didn’t feel like eating; he just wanted to see me.

So we drove to my apartment building and sat in the parking lot. We talked for a few hours. Afterward, he told me in a text that he hopes I will be his girl someday. I know he means that he wants us to be together romantically, but I don’t want to date him because I don’t feel a physical attraction to him.