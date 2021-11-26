Exclusion from a picture is worth a thousand words

Dear Annie: My brother has been dating a woman for several years, and they recently became engaged. I do like her, but here is my issue: She is another nationality, and her family (in another country) does not like her dating a “white guy.” They refer to him as “white trash,” though he is well-educated and makes good money.

She has a very active Facebook page and posts pictures of her dogs, her friends, pictures of herself — not him — from vacations they take together. But not once, ever, has she mentioned my brother or posted a picture of them together. It’s as though he does not exist. When I asked her why she excludes him from postings, she says she doesn’t want to upset her family.

I do not want to attend this wedding but don’t want to offend my brother. Am I wrong to be this upset that his fiancée seems ashamed to publicly acknowledge him?

— He Deserves Better

Dear He Deserves Better: It sounds to me like you’re a protective sister who only wants what’s best for your brother and, ultimately, your family. He is lucky to have someone looking out for him the way you do.