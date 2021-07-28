Exes team up to cause trouble

Dear Annie: My ex-husband was very controlling and always had to have the upper hand in conversations. Today, we do all of our communicating through email only, but he still needs to end all correspondence on his terms.

We have been divorced for three years now, but he still thinks he can control me because we have a joint parenting plan, which is an entirely different subject.

But I have a fiancé, and we are very happy together and planning our lives together. Both my girls, ages 10 and 8, love my fiancé and are more comfortable with him than with their real dad.

During the past two years, my ex-husband has gotten in touch with my fiancé’s ex-wife and is coaching her on ways to get my fiancé into legal trouble by calling the Department of Children and Family Services about him, making claims that are wrong. As of now, nothing has happened to him to get him into trouble with the law.

The reason we know that my ex is involved is because whenever my fiancé’s ex emails him, the wording of her emails is the same as the emails that my ex sends me. It also has been confirmed with both sets of children that they talk about us every night and are looking for ways to get my fiancé into legal trouble.