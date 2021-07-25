Extra money dilemma; and should we buy cancer insurance?

As you know, because I tell you all the time, I get a ton of mail! Today, I reached into my virtual mailbag and pulled out two reader questions, neither of them having easy answers. But hopefully this will make you think of your own situation in light of these questions and my responses.

Dear Mary: I borrowed more money on my student loan than I need to pay for school. Should I use this extra money to pay off an 11.49% interest credit card balance? I am currently in graduate school, so I don’t have to start paying my student loan back until December. I believe the interest on it is around 3%.

Another option is to pay the extra money back to the lender. Any help is greatly appreciated. Thanks.

— Lisa

Dear Lisa: I am at a real disadvantage because I have so little information. But before I give you my general advice, let me give you a word of caution: You have no idea how difficult it is going to be to repay the student debt you have amassed, so get ready.

I hope this is the end of your borrowing and that you will soon find a well-paying job in your field of study. When you do, paying off that debt must be your top priority.