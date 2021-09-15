Families deal with addiction

An excellent source is the book “Beyond Addiction: How Science and Kindness Help People Change” by Jeffrey Foote, Carrie Wilkens, Nicole Kosanke and Stephanie Higgs.

I have found help with my approach to my loved ones in Al-Anon, and I am a 12-stepper myself for food addiction. Beyond my own experience, I was encouraged when I learned that there are ways that family members can help, besides waiting for the alcoholic or addict to reach a bottom.

In my case, there was heroin addiction in my adult child. A lot of times, this addiction will kill a person before he or she “hits bottom.”

I learned ways to change my own attitudes and behaviors. I was helped also by the Center for Motivation and Change in New York City, which made available to me trained lay counselors over the phone for free. They can be found online.

I was not the cause of my adult child’s recovery; that is between the person and God. But I was able to help, and there were moments when I was the catalyst for a step in the right direction.

I am grateful today that my child lives with sobriety, grateful more than I can express.

My heart goes out to other parents and partners of suffering people. I have intact adult children and a beautiful grandchild.