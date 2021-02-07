Family drama carries over to wedding plans

Dear Annie: My daughter is marrying a widower, “Hank,” with three children. The problem is with “Gail,” the mother of his late wife.

My daughter includes Gail in the daily household activities, including holidays and birthdays. The children have pictures of their mom (Hank’s late wife) hung up in their home and speak often about her.

Gail is not very nice to my daughter. She purposely calls her the wrong name. She says she does this because my daughter’s name reminds her of her daughter.

Gail has done other things — such as pull the children out of school after being told not to. She has taken them to doctors and dentists for appointments without talking to my daughter or their father. She has been asked to back off some.

My daughter understands that Gail jumped in and helped for a year and that it might be difficult for her to turn over these responsibilities, so she has been patient with Gail. But they have been together for 18 months now and live together as a family.

The issue is that my daughter decided not to invite Gail to the wedding. This is intended to be a special day about the bride and groom. My daughter was concerned that Gail might speak ill of her to other guests, as has happened on other occasions.