Family is where you are

Dear Annie: I identified with the military family who was expected to go to their parents’ homes for the holidays.

It could have been written by me years ago. We played that game out of a sense of duty when we were first married. It was expected, and we obliged, even though we didn’t want to.

My husband is closer to my family than he is to his own. He was in the military for 22 years, and we learned something about ourselves. We did not need a big, huge family gathering to make holidays special; we found our family in the military.

Military friends become your family. We shared many holidays with sailors who did not have family around and didn’t go home. We learned that this was really what was important — sharing with others.

Thankfully, we discovered later, after my husband retired, that we were very lucky not to live near his family. My mom would come and visit us, and we even took her on vacations to the East Coast with us. Years later, those trips were her most treasured memories. Our daughters adored their grandma.

My husband’s family made absolutely no effort to get anywhere near us, even when we were stationed five hours from them. We were expected to go see them, but they never reciprocated by getting to know our daughters.