Family road trip tips and tricks

Single bag. If an overnight stop is on your road trip itinerary, pack a small bag with one change of clothes for each family member, plus basic toiletries. Instead of unpacking the whole car, all you’ll need to take in is one bag.

Car games. Before you take off, download free printable car games and activities, such as those from MomsMiniVan.com.

Baby onboard. When traveling with a baby, bring along a box of denture-cleaning tablets. You’ll find them useful when you need to clean pacifiers, baby utensils and sippy cup lids. Just fill a glass with warm water; drop in the item to be cleaned; and pop in a tablet. You’ll be good to go in five minutes.

Magnets of fun. An inexpensive metal (not aluminum) cookie sheet makes the best lap table for a child during road trips. It can be a food tray or a writing desk (the raised edges keep crayons from rolling off). It can turn into a clipboard with the addition of a clip-style fridge magnet. It’s an instant play table for all sorts of magnetic toys.

Enjoy. Don’t forget that the point of all of this is to get away, relax and enjoy this big, beautiful country we love. Get out there this weekend, and make some memories!

Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living.” Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.