Family visits going to the dogs

Encourage her instead to stand up for herself. It sounds like she’s afraid of being lonely, so remind her how much you and your spouse love and support her. And pay her some visits when your nieces, nephews and the rest of the pack aren’t around.

Dear Annie: All of us have been dealing with the pandemic in different ways. What I find mind-boggling is the judgment, hysteria and smugness so many have displayed. Do your thing, and accept that others will do it theirs differently.

As I told one hypercritical friend, “If you don’t want to contract the virus, stay home!” Respect, common sense and consideration go a long long way. And oh, by the way, leave double standards out of it as well.

— Tired of the Nonsense

Dear Tired: I hear you loud and clear. Lately, I’ve been trying my best not to judge others for anything — not even for being judgmental. It’s a challenge that I’ve mostly failed. But I’m going to keep trying.

I hope, over the next few months, we can leave some of these hard feelings behind along with the pandemic.