Father of soon-to-be-3 needs to grow up

Commit to balancing boys time out with more boys time at home with your sons, and girls time with your wife and daughter when she arrives. Partying hard is not good for your health, anyway, and it doesn’t set a good example for your kids; they need their father around. Spend time and hang out with your old friends, of course, but give the toned-down activities they’re into these days a shot.

You said it best: Things are changing. With the start of this new chapter, expect there will be more shifts, but treasure all there is to be excited about at home, not just on the edge. Your family will surely appreciate your presence and support.

Dear Annie: Under what circumstances is it OK to cancel your plans with one friend in order to spend time with someone else?

I have a friend who repeatedly cancels her plans with me if she suddenly gets an invitation from someone who is higher status/more socially prominent. I’ve tried to talk to her about this, but she feels I am being too sensitive and that it’s best to “keep things loose,” with the understanding that both parties are free to opt out if something else comes up.

The frequent cancellations make me feel like I’m her “backup friend,” with whom she only spends time if she doesn’t get a better offer. What do you advise?