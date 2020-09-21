Fighting for their parental rights: Readers weigh in

Dear Annie: “Stressed-out Grandma” could have been written by me. Please encourage your son to get a new lawyer, one who specializes in family law. Many areas have parental alienation laws. He has the recordings and should keep all emails and texts.

The next time he is refused visitation, he can call the police. His ex-wife is in contempt of court, and this can be considered kidnapping.

He has to stand up to the bullying of his ex-wife and mother-in-law. This situation is harmful to the children. They are being denied their rights to have their father in their lives.

— Been There

Dear Annie: If their son does nothing, it will only get worse. His lawyer needs to let the judge know the visitation schedule is not being followed. It may also be possible to get a court-appointed advocate for the children, and the state might have grandparents’ rights. The grandparents can get an attorney and be granted visitation rights.

These children need a relationship with their father, and he wants it. Under no circumstances should this father wait until his children turn 18.

— Rely on the Law