Financial harmony more about trust than money

Dear Mary: My wife and I have been married for three years. She has memorized my credit card information.

This is my personal account, and she is not listed as an authorized user. However, she charges to it without my knowledge, and it’s getting out of hand. About a year ago, I took a loan from my 401(k) and paid off the balance, only to have her charge it up again.

Here’s my question: Because she is not a primary owner or authorized user on the account, can I dispute the charges? Or am I responsible because we are married?

By the way, we have just begun reading your book “Debt-Proof Your Marriage” one chapter at a time, and then we talk about it. Thanks for your support.

— Anon (obviously)

Dear Anon: Disputing the charges is certainly an option and a legal right you have as protection against unlawful activity on your account. However, you need to realize that while you may not be held responsible for those disputed charges, you will be reporting unlawful activity on your account. You must assume, depending on your state laws, that may lead to your wife being prosecuted for criminal activity. I’m fairly certain you do not want to go there.