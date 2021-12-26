Financial Planning 101 for 2022

Fee-only financial planners, coaches and advisers are paid directly by you for the advice they give. Typically, they charge by the hour, like an attorney, but some will quote a flat fee. The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors offers a directory of fee-only planners by state at NAPFA.org (800-366-2732) or Garrett Planning Network (garrettplanningnetwork.com).

Fee-based planners, like a fee-only planner, charge for the advice and financial plan but also earn commissions on top of their fee if you purchase products recommended in the plan.

Commission-based planners make money from the products they sell. This type of planner does not charge for his or her time, but has a big incentive for you to purchase the products they recommend.

Financial coaches generally charge a set fee, either by the hour or a set monthly amount, which should be negotiated up front.

Credit counseling and debt-management services are generally offered by nonprofit organizations such as NFCC.org. Any setup fee or monthly fee should be reasonable, usually defined as $50 or less, with monthly fees in the $25 range. The agency should be willing to waive all fees in cases of true hardship.

Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.