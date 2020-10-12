Financial planning brings up past pain

Dear Annie: My husband and I are 72 and have had a good life together, raising two boys who have become really good men. Their wives and our grandchildren are the best.

Here’s my dilemma: We’re meeting with a financial planner in a week, and we were given papers to read and questions to answer prior to the actual appointment.

The final question focuses on “a family disaster,” asking each of us how we would want our estate divided up, if we, our sons, their wives and all of our grandchildren would perish at the same time. My husband assumed I would designate my only sibling, an older sister, and was surprised when I said I wouldn’t.

He grew up close to his family, in a supportive, loving relationship with his parents and continues to enjoy all of his siblings. I didn’t have that with my parents or my sister. We live 1,500 miles apart, which has probably helped, because I’m sure that if we’d have been closer to any of them, then they would have disrupted our lives with their dramas. Much has happened over the years that has made me realize that if we weren’t related, I’d never want to be her friend.