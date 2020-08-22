Find joy in having a friend, but put your marriage first

Dear Annie: I am a 47-year-old married woman with two teenagers. I have a good marriage, although my husband is a difficult person to live with. He has mild OCD, is moody and has a temper. He is driven at work and, though respected in our community, is never romantic or thoughtful. He would never cheat on me, but he takes me for granted.

I have tried to talk to him, but he refuses to see a therapist. So, I have gone myself. This has been helpful, and, to his credit, with prompting from me — as advised by my therapist — he has made some positive strides, particularly with his temper.

Also, I have found fulfillment in a small business I founded and run, which keeps me busy. Overall, I am reasonably happy today, apart from when he is in a bad mood. I intend to stay in this marriage because we have kids and because I made a vow, and, ultimately, I love him.

The problem is that I have secretly developed a crush on a male friend, who is married with kids as well. He and I have been friends via mainly our church for many years, though we also chat at community events.