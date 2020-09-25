Find something fulfilling because this relationship isn’t it

“Today, I went out for the first time in three and a half months! I had to put on a mask, real clothes, shoes and makeup. Worst of all, I had to put on my bra!”

— Anonymous

“There are many things that I miss during the COVID crisis. But I retired last year. For that, I’m truly grateful. I have the luck of no pressure to do more than what I feel safe doing. So, I cherish the new recipes and the time to tackle old projects that have been years in the waiting. I cherish the time to keep up with the yard work and the housework. And I’m grateful for the positive impact that COVID-19 has had on the environment. Slow is good.”

— Anonymous

“I was already in mourning for my gentleman companion, who died in January, so the pandemic was easy for me to deal with in a sense. I am a walker and walk daily (often with my sister) for two to three hours, masked and chatting. We’re lucky to live in a rural-ish town close to the harbor and ocean. In my spare time, I clean out junk and read. Works for me!” — Vicky in South Dartmouth, Mass.