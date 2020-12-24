Finding joy this holiday season

Dear Readers: Although this holiday season has looked very different for us due to not being able to travel or see loved ones, let’s try and remember the spirit of the season and that this is only temporary.
Wishing you all a joyous, albeit unordinary, end to the holidays. Enjoy these holiday-themed poems.
“Santa”
(author unknown)
Two merry blue eyes
A very little nose
A long snowy beard
And cheeks like a rose
A round, chubby man
A big, bulging pack
Hurrah for old Santa
We’re glad he’s come back!
“Five Little Reindeer”
(author unknown)
Five little reindeer playing in the snow
The first one said, “Can you see my nose glow?”
The second one said, “Listen to me sing!”
The third one said, “I can hear the bells ring.”
The fourth one said, “Let’s eat the pie!”
The fifth one said, “I’m ready to fly.”
Then clomp went their hooves
And the snow fell white
As the five little reindeer flew out of sight.
“A Peppermint Stick”
(anonymous)
Oh, I took a lick of my peppermint stick,
And I thought it tasted yummy.
It used to be on my Christmas tree,
But now it’s in my tummy!
“A Chubby Little Snowman”
(anonymous)
A chubby little snowman
Had a carrot nose.
Along came a bunny,
And what do you suppose?
That hungry little bunny,
Looking for some lunch,
Ate that little snowman’s nose,
Nibble, nibble, crunch!
“Little Pine Tree”
(author unknown)
I’m a little pine tree
As you can see,
All the other pine trees
Are bigger than me.
Maybe when I grow up,
Then I’ll be
A great big merry Christmas tree!
“Little Tree”
(e.e. cummings)
little tree
little silent Christmas tree
you are so little
you are more like a flower
who found you in the green forest
and were you very sorry to come away?
see i will comfort you
because you smell so sweetly
i will kiss your cool bark
and hug you safe and tight
just as your mother would,
only don’t be afraid
look the spangles
that sleep all the year in a dark box
dreaming of being taken out and allowed to shine,
the balls the chains red and gold the fluffy threads,
put up your little arms
and i’ll give them all to you to hold
every finger shall have its ring
“and there won’t be a single place dark or unhappy ...
“Christmas Bells”
(Henry Wadsworth Longfellow)
I heard the bells on Christmas Day
Their old, familiar carols play,
And wild and sweet
The words repeat
Of peace on earth, good-will to men! ...”
"Winter-Time” (Robert Louis Stevenson)
Late lies the wintry sun a-bed,
A frosty, fiery sleepy-head;
Blinks but an hour or two; and then,
A blood-red orange, sets again.
Before the stars have left the skies,
At morning in the dark I rise;
And shivering in my nakedness,
By the cold candle, bathe and dress.
Close by the jolly fire I sit
To warm my frozen bones a bit;
Or with a reindeer-sled, explore
The colder countries round the door.
When to go out, my nurse doth wrap
Me in my comforter and cap;
The cold wind burns my face, and blows
Its frosty pepper up my nose.
Black are my steps on silver sod;
Thick blows my frosty breath abroad;
And tree and house, and hill and lake,
Are frosted like a wedding-cake.
Simple gesture made a difference
Dear Annie: Years ago, I read the toilet seat debate in the Ann Landers column. It featured women upset about men leaving the toilet seat up after use.
My wife and I were married for 45 and a half years, and she never complained about it, but I thought if such a simple thing might make her more pleased then why not do it. She died a little over a year ago, and I still put the seat down.
— Caring in Spokane
Dear Caring: I’m so sorry for your loss. I’m sure your thoughtfulness was something your wife loved about you.
Your letter is a reminder to be kind in every way we can while we can.
Dear Annie: The letter from “CRC Survivor,” who only found out he had colon cancer when he went to donate blood, brings up two great points: The first is the importance of donating blood on a regular basis, since blood is always in short supply; the second is the value of routine colonoscopy, since colon cancer can be silent.
I hope that your readers follow your advice.
— Haridas
Dear Haridas: The American Red Cross is in critical need of blood and plasma donations right now נparticularly from COVID-19 survivors, whose plasma can help people fighting COVID-19 now. You can go towww.redcrossblood.org to sign up for an appointment.
Annie Lane, a graduate of New York Law School and New York University, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Email questions to dearannie@creators.com.