Finding joy this holiday season

Thick blows my frosty breath abroad;

And tree and house, and hill and lake,

Are frosted like a wedding-cake.

Simple gesture made a difference

Dear Annie: Years ago, I read the toilet seat debate in the Ann Landers column. It featured women upset about men leaving the toilet seat up after use.

My wife and I were married for 45 and a half years, and she never complained about it, but I thought if such a simple thing might make her more pleased then why not do it. She died a little over a year ago, and I still put the seat down.

— Caring in Spokane

Dear Caring: I’m so sorry for your loss. I’m sure your thoughtfulness was something your wife loved about you.

Your letter is a reminder to be kind in every way we can while we can.