Fitting in fitness over the holidays

We typically eat more and exercise less during the holidays.

If we get too much out of balance with our food intake and our activity output, we may literally be “bursting” with holiday cheer! To help prevent our winter holiday season from coming “apart at the seams,” here are a few tips to fit in some physical activity.

1. It’s a shoe-in. As much as you can, wear running or comfortable walking shoes so you can get moving whenever there’s an opportunity. Pop a casserole in the oven and head out the door for a walk or jog while it’s baking. Park farther away and walk to your destination. Walk the mall before you shop the mall.

2. Work out with your mobile device. Download an app or video for your mobile device that will help you get moving. Some of these may be especially helpful when you’re traveling and staying in a hotel or with friends. Use your favorite search engine or check with the app store for your mobile device to find apps and videos that inspire you.