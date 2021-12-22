Fitting in fitness over the holidays

We typically eat more and exercise less during the holidays.
If we get too much out of balance with our food intake and our activity output, we may literally be “bursting” with holiday cheer! To help prevent our winter holiday season from coming “apart at the seams,” here are a few tips to fit in some physical activity.
1. It’s a shoe-in. As much as you can, wear running or comfortable walking shoes so you can get moving whenever there’s an opportunity. Pop a casserole in the oven and head out the door for a walk or jog while it’s baking. Park farther away and walk to your destination. Walk the mall before you shop the mall.
2. Work out with your mobile device. Download an app or video for your mobile device that will help you get moving. Some of these may be especially helpful when you’re traveling and staying in a hotel or with friends. Use your favorite search engine or check with the app store for your mobile device to find apps and videos that inspire you.
3. Try some tempting tunes. If you like to work out to music, gift yourself with some new tunes to get motivated. For example, search online for holiday fitness music. Or you could put together your own playlist. Check your favorite music source site for possible motivation.
4. Clean your house. Set aside several hours one day and REALLY clean your house. Bending, squatting, running up and down stairs, standing while folding and putting away laundry, etc. all burn calories. Get workouts the old-fashioned way — by working out!
5. Build activity into family visits and outings. Encourage house guests to bring comfortable clothes and shoes. Walk around your neighborhood instead of riding in your car to look at holiday lights and decorations. Incorporate winter activities such as sledding, ice skating, snow skiing, or taking a winter nature hike.
6. Fly with wheels (or a backpack). If you’re flying during the holidays, use the time between flights to get in some activity. If time allows, walk to a far-away gate vs. taking a people mover. Walk vs. wait at your gate until you can board your flight.
If you are lugging carry-on luggage, make it easier and more comfortable to move by using a wheeled suitcase or a backpack.
Many kids enjoy gelatin as a snack or a treat. To add extra nutrients to gelatin, try using 100% cranberry juice in place of water to make gelatin cutouts. Make it more fun by using cookie cutters to create shapes.
Cranberry Juice Cut-Outs
- 4 (1 ounce) boxes of sugar-free strawberry and/or cherry gelatin
- 2-1/2 cups 100% cranberry juice
Pour cranberry juice into a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil. Add the gelatin and stir until completely dissolved.
Pour the gelatin mixture into a 13-by-9-inch pan. Place in the refrigerator until firm.
Use your favorite cookie cutters to make cutouts. Cover and store leftovers in the refrigerator.
Makes 12 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: Calories 33, total fat 0g, saturated fat 0g, cholesterol 0mg, sodium 26mg, total carbohydrates 7g.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu