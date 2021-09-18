Flavored vinegars make elegant holiday gifts

Just as I was wondering what on earth I would do with all of the basil, oregano and chives in my garden, here came a note from Ginny M. of Minnesota: “I love using flavored vinegars. How can I make my own?”

Her note reminded me that herb vinegars are so easy to make, but also that the holidays are not many months away. Flavor-infused vinegars make elegant gifts.

To get started, you’ll need fresh herbs (mint, basil, tarragon, dill, oregano and chives) clean glass jars with lids and plain white distilled vinegar. Eventually, you’ll also need decorative containers, such as bottles or jars, for your finished vinegar. Empty, cleaned wine bottles make great presentation containers for homemade infused vinegar.

Sterilize all of your glass containers by boiling them with the lids removed for 10 minutes. You want to inhibit the growth of microorganisms that can cloud vinegars.

Herb vinegar

Wash your fresh herbs well and pat dry. Insert about three sprigs of fresh herbs (or 3 tablespoons dried herbs) for each pint of vinegar into a sterilized glass jar. Pour the vinegar over the herbs, filling the jar. Distilled white and apple cider vinegar are most affordable. White wine vinegar is more expensive, but has a very smooth flavor.