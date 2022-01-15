Follow these 4 rules to get out of debt

Rule No. 2: Pay the same amount every month. Whatever your minimum monthly payment is this month, fix it. That means even if your creditor will accept less next month, you decide that whatever it is this month for each of your unsecured debts that you’ll pay that same amount until you are out of debt.

Rule No. 3: Organize your debts. Line up your debts according to size, putting the one with the shortest payoff time at the top and the one with the longest term at the bottom.

Rule No. 4: Add your first payment to the next. As one debt is paid, take its payment and add it to the payment of the next debt in line. This is where the rapid part of this plan kicks in. With much larger payments going to that second debt each month, it will reach $0 in record time. Then take both the first and second payments and add them to the third debt’s payment until it is paid, continuing until all are paid.

If you haven’t already asked the following question, you probably will at some point: Wouldn’t it be better to line up my debts according to interest rate, with the highest in the first position rather than the debt that will be paid off most quickly?